Italian journalist slams Allegri for mocking the press in Tuesday’s press conference

While Max Allegri is known for his playful manners, it appears that some are taking his comments a little too seriously.

Ahead of the Sassuolo clash, the Juventus manager held his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, and much of the discussion revolved around his tactical decisions in the Derby d’Italia.

The tactician was criticized by the media for leaving out Federico Chiesa in favor of Dejan Kulusevski, so he sarcastically said that he’ll give his detractors what they wish for and start the Italian against the Neroverdi.

He also admitted that he made a mistake by fielding the Swede, but in his daily column for Calciomercato, Italian journalist Mario Sconcerti claims that Max was mocking the press with these comments.

The veteran journalist adds that that Allegri isn’t afraid to say that he was wrong because he doesn’t have much to lose and is simply stronger than Juventus at this point thanks to his contract and his previous success (again, according to the source)

Sconcerti goes as far as to claim that the Bianconeri boss is fake in his final conclusion.

Juve FC say

Well, this certainly isn’t the first time that Sconcerti goes for the big statement, but this is simply an unprompted overreaction.

Surely Max took some swipes towards those who heavily criticized his choices in his very own cheeky manner, but that’s part of the cat and mouse game between managers and journalists.

While any journalist is entitled to freely speak his mind, the coach also has the right to reply as long as he doesn’t go over the line.