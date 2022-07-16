By the end of the previous campaign, a large section of fans and observers believed that Ousmane Dembelé had played his last match for Barcelona.

But in an expected twist of events, the talented Frenchman has recently signed a new deal that would keep him at the Camp Nou for another two seasons,

Perhaps the former Borussia Dortmund star expected to attract more interest once he become a free agent, but the reality was quite different.

Thus, la Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Stefano Agresti tells Juventus and Napoli to do follow the Catalan’s example by re-signing Paulo Dybala and Dries Mertens respectively.

The Italian journalist explains how the Argentine and the Belgian have perhaps paid the price of inaccurate perception, the first was being labeled as an injury-prone, and the second was considered too old.

Yet, he argues that the stats tell another story, with both players playing important roles for their respective sides last season.

So instead of searching the market for new players. Agresti suggests that Juventus reconcile with Dybala which would surely please the club’s supporters.

Juve FC say

While it does sound like an appealing theory, the idea doesn’t sound too concrete. After all, the breakup between Dybala and the Juventus management wasn’t exactly amicable.

Even if La Joya has to accept lower wages elsewhere, his cold rapport with the Bianconeri’s directors will likely prevent him from making a swift return as suggested by the journalist.