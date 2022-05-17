The Italian journalist, Massimo Pavan, has warned Juventus that the departing Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini are very important players who have to be replaced.

Juve bid farewell to both players in their last home game of the season last night.

Chiellini brings an end to 17 years of consistently good service to the club, and the Bianconeri gave him a standing ovation and applause as he exited the match against Lazio last night.

He could now continue his career in the MLS for a few seasons or retire at the end of this campaign.

Dybala leaves Juve after failing to find an agreement over a new deal, and the Argentinian has been a key player for the club since he joined them in 2015.

Pavan believes both players’ departure leaves a huge void that must be filled with new signings.

He said via Tuttojuve: “Juve have lost two important players, the club will have to replace them otherwise it will be a problem”.

Juve FC Says

Losing Dybala and Chiellini in the same summer is a huge blow, but we can find a replacement for either player.

We have known for some time now that Chiellini is leaving, and the club most likely has a list of replacements already.

We should also sign an attacker to cover for the departure of Dybala when the transfer window reopens.