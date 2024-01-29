Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli reportedly wishes to maintain the services of Massimiliano Allegri.

The manager’s job was under great scrutiny last season but still managed to survive the storm and preserve his post.

Following the arrival of former Napoli sporting director Giuntoli, some speculated that the latter will ring the changes at Continassa, beginning with the coach.

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Ciro Venerato claims quite the opposite.

He believes that the new Juventus director would like to move forward with Allegri at the helm of the squad.

The 56-year-old’s contract is valid until June 2025, so the two parties will probably have to find an agreement over a renewal as the manager wouldn’t want to start the next campaign on an expiring deal, but he might have to accept lower wages.

“Last Sunday, we said that Allegri does not intend to remain out of contract. Juve may have listened to us, because during the week there was a conversation between Giuntoli and Allegri,” revealed Venerato during his appearance on Rai Due via TuttoJuve.

“Giuntoli gave the coach his availability to re-discuss the contract expiring in 2025 and extend it.

“Obviously, given the economic difficulties of the club, the agreement will include different figures.

“Let’s remember that Allegri earns 7 million net plus bonuses. So it is obvious that he will also have to scale back his economic demands to confirm this important technical project.

“Giuntoli wants to move forward with Allegri and is willing to extend his contract,” concluded the journalist.