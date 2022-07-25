nesta
Italian legend says Juventus must win a trophy this season

July 25, 2022 - 1:30 pm

Alessandro Nesta insists that Juventus is now expected to bring success back to Turin after the club bolstered its ranks in this transfer window.

The Bianconeri have just signed Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria, among others, and they are significantly stronger than they were last season, at least on paper.

Max Allegri won a league title in each of the five seasons he was on the Juve bench in his first stint at the club.

The gaffer had hoped to continue that on his return last season, but it never happened, and he would be keen to ensure it does in this campaign.

Nesta believes his team has been strengthened well enough, and he needs to bring success back to Turin.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juve with all they spend is forced to win, at least the championship. Last year they hurt, now they are forced to win something.”

The players we have added to our squad in this transfer window make us stronger than we were in the last campaign, and we need to have a better year.

We will face better competition too because our rivals have also improved their squads, but that will not be an acceptable excuse.

1 Comment

    martinn July 25, 2022 at 1:47 pm

    No way it`ll be down to the players this time.

