Italian legend tips Juventus as the ‘team to beat’ despite rocky opening sequence

Dino Zoff has named Juventus as the ‘team to beat’ in Serie A despite starting the new season indifferently.

The Old Lady have failed to win in five of their 10 fixtures in all competitions thus far, including draws with Crotone, Lazio, Roma and Hellas Verona.

Whilst their start has been far from ideal, the manager has tinkered with the systems in use, opting to use a number of different formations as he tries to find his favoured setup, all while keeping within four points of the top of the table.

Legendary goalkeeper Dino Zoff insists that despite the tough start under new manager Andrea Pirlo, his side remain the focal point in the division, even if they will need invest in the squad come January.

“This is a strange year because of the pandemic so to have some certainty we should wait until Christmas,” Zoff told TMW Radio yesterday (via SempreInter).

“The certainty is that Juventus remain the team to beat, even if after nine league titles things could get complicated, they will have to make investments too.

“Even if they have dropped points at the start of the season, I do not think it is a problem, it is still a strange season to play.”

While the opening months of this campaign have been turbulent, and tough to watch from a fans point of view, we still remain well in the hunt for the scudetto, and with none of our rivals really taking a grip on top spot, it would be absurd to boast anybody else as the team to watch this season.