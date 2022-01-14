Italian manager believes that Juve’s problem doesn’t lie in midfield

Serse Cosmi insists that Juventus do not have issues in midfield, but instead believes our attack is hampering us.

The Old Lady have seriously struggled for goals so far this term, with many blaming the service to the forwards for the deficit.

10 other Serie A sides actually have more league goals than our side so far this term, and Cosmi insists that our frontline is proving to be our weakness, not those doing the work in behind.

“It’s not true that Juve’s problem is the midfield,” Cosmi told Sky Italia (via TuttoJuve). “I think that when Arthur played at his best, the Bianconeri always played rationally. For example, if I think of Napoli with Anguissa and Fabian Ruiz, the Campania they have an extraordinary midfield and I believe that Arthur is a player who knows how to give game times due to his characteristics, but it doesn’t seem to me that he is in the Bianconeri’s plans. Juventus must look more at attack to strengthen themselves.”

Arthur no doubt has ability, but I certainly don’t know how to get a consistent level out of him, and none of our recent coaches have found a way either. I’m personally glad that Weston McKennie has earned a role in the team, and believe he gives us something different that can really help us to at both ends of the field.

If Arthur could adapt to play in a wide role and usurp Rabiot from the side, that I could live with, but I personally believe there is both room for improvement in midfield and attack.

Do you believe our bigger issues are in midfield or attack?

Patrick