Federico Chiesa is one of Italy’s most important players, and he is tipped to help them achieve success at Euro 2024.

He was in fantastic form in the last edition of the competition, and his performance contributed to Italy becoming European champions.

However, his form has not improved significantly since that competition, due to injuries.

The attacker is nearing his best shape and admits he is now getting back to his top levels, which is why Italy expects him to perform well at Euro 2024.

He was one of the best players on the pitch during their first game against Albania, but he struggled in the match against Spain.

The Spaniards dominated the Azzurri from beginning to end, even though both teams were eventually separated by an own goal from Juventus’ target, Riccardo Calafiori.

The team would have wanted Chiesa to step up and do some magic, but he didn’t and a report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the attacker is being heavily criticised by the Italian media.

One wrote: “It’s a short step from MVP of the match against Albania to the setback against Spain. Federico Chiesa disappoints again, this time profoundly.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa may not always be in top form, but he remains one of the finest players on the national team.