A report in the Italian press reveals Juventus and Man Utd are in different positions when it comes to pursuing Thiago Motta.

As we reported yesterday, some sources linked the Red Devils with a move for the highly-coveted Bologna manager.

The Premier League giants could decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag following an underwhelming second campaign at Old Trafford.

However, Sportitalia (via IlBianconero) insists that Manchester United are only watching Motta from afar at the moment.

Therefore, the source downplays the recent rumors, believing the English club’s interest in the 41-year-old is only casual, and that United haven’t launched any concrete move or made contact with the manager or his entourage.

On the other hand, the report reveals that Juve’s interest in the Italo-Brazilian manager is much more serious. The Bianconeri have been reportedly working on this track for months.

The Turin-based giants consider Motta as the primary candidate to replace Max Allegri if he ends up leaving at the end of the season.

The Livorno native still has one year left on his contract, but the two parties could decide to end their collaboration, especially following the team’s unsatisfactory results as of late.

For his part, Motta has been working wonders at Bologna this season. The Emilians currently sit in the Champions League zone as they look to secure what would be a historic qualification to Europe’s elite club competition.

Nevertheless, the young manager’s contract with the Rossoblu expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to embark on a new adventure next term.