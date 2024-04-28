On Saturday evening, Juventus had the chance to build some momentum against a depleted and demoralized Milan, but couldn’t find the back of the net.

The Bianconeri were thwarted by backup Rossoneri goalkeeper Marco Sportiello who was the ultimate man of the match.

The former Atalanta man produced a string of saves, including back-to-back stops to deny Filip Kostic and Danilo.

On the other hand, Wojciech Szczesny didn’t have a single save to make during the goalless draw.

So in the player ratings of the Italian newspapers, the Polish goalkeeper didn’t even receive a grade on one account, as he was deemed to be a mere spectator.

Although he wasn’t in the starting formation, Federico Chiesa received the highest notes (6.5 and 7/10) for the impact he made after coming off the bench. The Italian created several chances, including a couple for fellow substitute Aradkiusz Milik.

Gleison Bremer also received solid notes, while Dusan Vlahovic earned mediocre ratings after failing to beat Sportiello.

So here are the player ratings from some of Italy’s most renowned sporting news outlets, as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny N/A

Gatti 6

Bremer 6

Danilo 6

Weah 6

McKennie 6

Cambiaso 6.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 5.5

Chiesa 6.5

Yildiz 5.5

Miretti N/A

Vlahovic 5.5

Milik 6

Allegri 5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Danilo 6.5

Weah 6.5

McKennie 6

Cambiaso 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6

Chiesa 7

Yildiz 5.5

Miretti N/A

Vlahovic 5

Milik 6.5

Allegri 6.5

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 6.5

Danilo 6

Weah 6

McKennie 6.5

Cambiaso 7

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6

Chiesa 7

Yildiz 5.5

Miretti N/A

Vlahovic 5.5

Milik 6.5

Allegri 6

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Danilo 6

Weah 6.5

McKennie 6

Cambiaso 6.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5

Kostic 6

Chiesa 6.5

Yildiz 5

Miretti: 5.99

Vlahovic 5

Milik 6.5

Allegri 6

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Danilo 6

Weah 7

McKennie 6

Cambiaso 6.5

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 5

Chiesa 6.5

Yildiz 5.5

Miretti N/A

Vlahovic 5

Milik 6

Allegri 6