On Saturday evening, Juventus extended their terrible abysmal run to four matches in a row with a 2-2 draw away to Hellas Verona.

The Bianconeri found themselves trailing twice, but managed to salvage a less-than-satisfying point thanks to equalizers from Dusan Vlahovic (from the spot) and Adrien Rabiot.

Max Allegri looked short on ideas on the sidelines while his players were disappointing on an individual and collective level.

In the ratings of the mainstream Italian news outlets, none of the Juventus players earned a high rating. Almost everyone received mediocre grades between 5 and 6/10.

Nevertheless, Federico Gatti earned the worst grades overall.

The former Frosinone man looked nervous and was wasteful in possession. He also risked a punishment for a rash challenge on Michael Folorunsho.

Filip Kostic and Alex Sandro didn’t fare too much better, receiving almost similar ratings.

The same goes for Allegri for his game management. The tactician only earned himself 5/10 and 5.5/10 grades.

So here are the ratings from the Italian media as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5, Rugani 6, Danilo 5,5, Cambiaso 6, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 5,5, Rabiot 6, Kostic 5,5, Yildiz 6, Vlahovic 6, Chiesa 5,5, Alcaraz 6, Alex Sandro 5, Allegri 5.

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 5,5; Gatti 5, Rugani 5,5, Danilo 5,5, Cambiaso 6,5, Mckennie 6, Locatelli 5,5, Rabiot 6, Kostic 5, Yildiz 6, Vlahovic 6, Chiesa 6, Alcaraz 6, Alex Sandro 6, Allegri 5.

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6,5; Gatti 5, Rugani 6, Danilo 5, Cambiaso 5,5, Mckennie 5,5, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6, Kostic 5,5, Yildiz 5,5, Vlahovic 6, Chiesa 6, Alcaraz 6, Alex Sandro 6, Allegri 5,5.