On Saturday night, Juventus ended their year with a win over Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with both sides getting their chances but neither able to score.

Nevertheless, Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock early in the second period thanks to a brilliant backheel assist from Dusan Vlahovic. This proved to be the goal that separated the two sides at the final whistle.

Therefore, the Frenchman and the Serbian both received high grades in the player ratings of the most renowned outlets in Italian football media.

Gleison Bremer was formidable at the back, nullifying the threat of Romelu Lukaku. Hence, the Brazilian also received a grade of 7/10.

On the other hand, some newspapers were critical of Danilo’s displays after making a gaffe in the shape of a weak clearance which almost allowed Paulo Dybala to score.

So here are the full ratings as published by ilBianconero:

TUTTOSPORT

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6

BREMER 7

DANILO 6

WEAH 6

MCKENNIE 6.5

LOCATELLI 7

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6.5

YILDIZ 6.5

VLAHOVIC 6.5

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

ILING 6

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY 6

GATTI 6

BREMER 7

DANILO 6

WEAH 6

MCKENNIE 6

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

YILDIZ 6.5

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 6.5

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

ILING 6.5

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

SZCZESNY 6

GATTI 6.5

BREMER 7

DANILO 6

WEAH 5.5

MCKENNIE 6.5

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

YILDIZ 6

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6

MILIK SV

ILING 6

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

SZCZESNY 6

GATTI 6

BREMER 7

DANILO 5.5

WEAH 6

MCKENNIE 6.5

LOCATELLI 7

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

YILDIZ 6.5

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

ILING N/A

ILBIANCONERO

SZCZESNY 6.5

GATTI 6.5

BREMER 7

DANILO 5

WEAH 6

MCKENNIE 6

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 6

YILDIZ 6.5

VLAHOVIC 7

ALLEGRI 6.5

CHIESA 6.5

MILIK 6

ILING 5.5