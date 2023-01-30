Italian media hand their ratings for Juve-Monza: Allegri and his veterans flop

While the manager was hoping for a strong reaction to the court’s severe punishment, Juventus produced one of their miserable performances of the campaign, succumbing to yet another defeat at the hands of Monza.

Initially, VAR came to the Old Lady’s rescue when Gianluca Caprari beat Wojciech Szczesny at his near post, but Raffaele Palladino’s men were unstirred, as they snatched the lead for real through Patrick Ciurria just minutes later, before doubling their advantage courtesy of Dany Mota.

Max Allegri tried to make the right adjustments in the second half, but that train had left the station.

Therefore, the Juventus manager and the majority of his players received abysmal grades as the main outlets of the Italian media hand their ratings.

Several veteran players (like Angel Di Maria, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes) got below-par notes, while some of the substitutes (Manuel Locatelli, Matias Soulé and Arek Milik) were spared.

Here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 5.5

GATTI 4.5

BREMER 4.5

DANILO 5

DE SCIGLIO 4.5

FAGIOLI 5.5

PAREDES 4

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 4.5

DI MARIA 4.5

KEAN 5

ALLEGRI 4

ILING 5

SOULE 6

LOCATELLI 6

MILIK 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 5.5

GATTI 4.5

BREMER 4

DANILO 5

DE SCIGLIO 5

FAGIOLI 5

PAREDES 4

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 4

DI MARIA 4.5

KEAN 5

ALLEGRI 4

ILING 6

SOULE 6

LOCATELLI 6

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 5.5

Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 5

GATTI 4

BREMER 4

DANILO 4.5

DE SCIGLIO 4

FAGIOLI 5

PAREDES 4

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 4

DI MARIA 5

KEAN 4

ALLEGRI 4

ILING 5

SOULE 5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 5

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 5.5

GATTI 4.5

BREMER 4.5

DANILO 5

DE SCIGLIO 4.5

FAGIOLI 5.5

PAREDES 4.5

RABIOT 5.5

KOSTIC 4.5

DI MARIA 4.5

KEAN 4.5

ALLEGRI 4

ILING 5.5

SOULE 6

LOCATELLI 6

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 5.5

ilBianconero

SZCZESNY 5.5

GATTI 4

BREMER 3

DANILO 5

DE SCIGLIO 4

FAGIOLI 5

PAREDES 4

RABIOT 5

KOSTIC 4

DI MARIA 4.5

KEAN 4

ALLEGRI 3

ILING 5.5

SOULE 6

LOCATELLI 5

MILIK 6

VLAHOVIC 5