Italian media hand their ratings for Juve-Napoli: Cuadrado the main culprit

Last night, Juventus hosted Napoli at the Allianz Stadium for the biggest showdown from the 31st round of Serie A. In what a closely contested affair, the small details were ought to make the difference at the final whistle.

The Bianconeri had a goal disallowed following a controversial VAR intervention, while a late blunder allowed Giacomo Raspadori to snatch a last-gasp winner for the Partenopei.

In that last incident, Juan Cuadrado was the clear culprit. The wingback was hoping to earn a spot-kick following contact with Juan Jesus but he protested on the ground for too long. In the meantime, Napoli launched a counterattack and Raspadori pounced on Cuadrado’s absence to aim comfortably towards goal.

Therefore, the Colombian earned the lowest grades in the ratings of the mainstream Italian newspapers (published by ilBianconero). On the other hand, Daniele Rugani and Manuel Locatelli received favorable notes following solid performances.

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6.5

Cuadrado 5.5

Gatti 6.5

Rugani 6.5

Danilo 6.5

Soulé 6 (Fagioli 5,5)

Locatelli 7

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 5.5)

Miretti 6 (Di Maria 6)

Milik 5.5 (Vlahovic N/A)

Allegri 6

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Cuadrado 5.5

Gatti 5

Rugani 6

Danilo 6

Soulé 6.5 (Fagioli 5,5)

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6 (5.5)

Miretti 5.5 (5.5)

Milik 5 (Vlahovic N/A)

Allegri 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 5.5

Cuadrado 5.5

Gatti 5.5

Rugani 6

Danilo 6

Soulé 6.5 (Fagioli 5,5)

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5.5 (Chiesa 5.5)

Miretti 6 (Di Maria 6)

Milik 5 (Vlahovic N/A)

Allegri 5.5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Cuadrado 5

Gatti 6

Rugani 6

Danilo 6

Soulé 6 (Fagioli 5,5)

Locatelli 7

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5 (Chiesa 5.5)

Miretti 5,5 (Di Maria 6)

Milik 5.5 (Vlahovic N/A)

Allegri 5.5

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 5.5

Cuadrado 5,5

Gatti 7

Rugani 6,5

Danilo 6,5

Soulé 6,5 (Fagioli 5,5)

Locatelli 6,5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 5,5 (Chiesa 6)

Miretti 5,5 (Di Maria 6)

Milik 6 (Vlahovic N/A)

Allegri 6