Italian media hand their ratings for Spezia-Juventus: Contrasting Argentines

On Sunday, Juventus earned a hard-fought victory over Spezia away from home. While the performance wasn’t the purest, the three points will do, as the Bianconeri now find themselves 7th in the Serie A standings despite the 15-point deduction.

Moise Kean opened the scoring after the half-hour mark. He then left his pitch for Angel Di Maria at the start of the second period, and the latter killed off the match with another goal.

Nonetheless, Max Allegri still needed a couple of solid saves from Mattia Perin to preserve the result and come away unscathed.

The major Italian news outlets handed their grades for the Alberto Picco contest, giving favorable notes for Di Maria, Kean and Perin.

On the other hand, Leandro Paredes was the ultimate flop, with some newspapers giving him under-par grades following a forgettable first half.

So here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero.

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Perin 7

Danilo 6.5

Rugani 6

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 5

Paredes 5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Kean 6

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

De Sciglio 6

Fagioli 5.5

Di Maria 7

Iling N/A

Bonucci N/A

TUTTOSPORT

Perin 7

Danilo 7

Rugani 6

Alex Sandro 6.5

Cuadrado 5.5

Paredes 4

Locatelli 6

Rabiot 5.5

Kostic 7

Kean 7

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6

De Sciglio 6

Fagioli 6

Di Maria 7

Iling 6

Bonucci N/A

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Perin 7.5

Danilo 6.5

Rugani 5.5

Alex Sandro 6.5

Cuadrado 5

Paredes 4.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Kean 6

Vlahovic 5

Allegri 6

De Sciglio 6

Fagioli 6

Di Maria 6

Iling N/A

Bonucci N/A

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Perin 7.5

Danilo 6.5

Rugani 6

Alex Sandro 6

Cuadrado 5

Paredes 4.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6.5

Kean 7

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6

De Sciglio 6

Fagioli 6

Di Maria 7

Iling N/A

Bonucci N/A