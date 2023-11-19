Federico Chiesa was the star man for Italy as they defeated North Macedonia on Friday.

The Juventus star was their hero at Euro 2020 and is now leading them to the next edition to defend their title.

He scored twice as Italy saw off their opponent to set up an important clash against Ukraine in the final game of the qualifying series.

The Bianconeri forward had missed the previous two international windows because of injury and was keen to ensure he made up for lost time and did.

Chiesa scored twice and was the overall best player in the match, which saw the Italian media praise him after the game.

Football Italia curated some of the comments, with La Gazzetta dello Sport writing:

“But just think: Chiesa returns to the wing and causes havoc.”

Corriere dello Sport added: “And Chiesa is a ruthless Sinner. ‘He counted on winning. We only took a risk because we never stop playing.'”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa was in brilliant form on Friday and that is the mood we want the attacker to be in when we face Inter Milan.

However, our tactics and those of the national team are different, and they also contribute to the players’ performances.