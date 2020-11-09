Italian media makes Dybala a scapegoat – are they right?

Juventus were held to a 1-1 draw against Lazio yesterday, a game that they needed to win as they look to win another league title at the end of this season.

After taking the lead, the Bianconeri looked like they would win it before Lazio scored the equaliser late on.

The build-up to their goal was helped by some sloppy play from Paulo Dybala as he lost possession to help the Rome side get a share of the points.

This wasn’t the impact that he was hoping to make after he made an entry into the game in the second half.

The Argentinean will have hoped to score the goal that seals the point, but he caused one that shared the points, and the Italian media took that as an opportunity to use him as a scapegoat.

If Juventus had scored another goal even before Dybala was brought on, they would have secured all the points, nevertheless, the media in Italy think that he is unfit to play and didn’t do anything for the team when he came on.

Football Italia curated the response from several Italian dailies. La Gazzetta Dello Sport and Il Corriere Dello Sport rated him at 5/10, claiming that he got everything wrong in his last 15 minutes on the pitch.

Il Corriere Dello Sport claimed that he is unfit, soft and distracted.

