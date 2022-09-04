Italian media outlet mocks Allegri for Juventus performance against Fiorentina

Max Allegri’s Juventus has been mocked for being confused on the pitch when they faced Fiorentina yesterday.

The Bianconeri secured a 1-1 draw against La Viola, but they started the game well and took an early lead.

Fans expected them to improve on that performance and do even better in the second half.

But it never happened and Juve could even feel lucky they didn’t concede more goals as the hosts grew more confident in the game.

The Italian media have now rated and slated them for their performance in the game.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport was very critical of Max Allegri’s team, and they rated him 5/10 for his team’s performance in the game, adding:

“Juventus sat deep like a small team. Is it why they don’t know how to attack or because it’s a request from the boss?

“It would be interesting to know. Lots of doubts and a lot of confusion. He [Allegri] ended the game with five defenders.”

Juve FC Says

Our display against Fiorentina was poor and the media outlet is right to be scathing in their remarks about our performance.

Juve remains one of the biggest clubs in the world and we must show this every time we step onto the pitch.

We have not been doing that this season, and that has made us a target for criticism.