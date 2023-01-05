Italian media outlet praises Milik’s influence as Juventus beat Cremonese

Juventus earned a hard-fought 1-0 win against Cremonese yesterday as they finally returned to Serie A action after the World Cup and Christmas break.

The Bianconeri were in good form before the break and needed that to continue as they bid to close the gap between them and Napoli at the top of the league table.

Cremonese did not make life easy for them and seemed to have earned a share of the spoils before Arkadiusz Milik stepped up and scored a wonderful free kick at the end of the game for the black and whites.

Milik has now been praised by many Italian media outlets on their front pages. Football Italia curated some of the headlines, with one outlet stating: “Milik by a nose”, and another “Milik magic, seven times Juve.”

Juve FC Says

Milik has been an important player for us and he proved that again in this game, making retaining his signature a formality.

The Polish striker is serving as a top player who can score all types of goals and we can bank on him in this second half of the season.

Hopefully, other players in the squad will also step up their game and become decisive to us in this second half of the season.