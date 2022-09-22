Italian media outlet unleashes an attack on under fire Bonucci

Leonardo Bonucci’s time as the captain of Juventus has gotten off to the worst possible start.

He replaced Giorgio Chiellini as the club’s leader at the start of this season, and it has coincided with a poor run of form by the Bianconeri.

The Euro 2020 winner remains a key player for his club and country, but both have struggled in recent times.

The Juventus ultras attacked him days ago and said he is not a good leader.

The defender is now facing more criticism of his leadership from the media.

The Italian media outlet Libero has been more scathing. In a recent post, they wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The least loved in Serie A, only Mancini remains.

“Allegri put him on the bench in the most delicate moment and even the ultra Bianconeri unload him. The coach inexplicably continues to trust him regardless of performance, attitudes and everything just because he is the captain of Italy and the reference for the new course, or presumed to be so.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci is unlucky to lead Juve at a turbulent time as this, and the defender will have to face the criticism coming his way.

However, the team’s poor form is not solely down to him, considering most of his teammates have underperformed.

He would hope things change quickly, and the team begins to win more matches.