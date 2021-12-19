Italian media outlets give their ratings on Allegri after win over Bologna

Max Allegri is getting the performance he wants from his players.

He returned to Juventus in the summer, but after two managers, he knew the players would need time to get used to his system.

As he prepares the team to play how he wants them to, there have been several poor performances from the group.

However, in recent weeks, he has watched his side perform impressively and the game against Bologna was an effective victory for them.

After the win, most Italian media outlets praised Allegri for masterminding another victory for the club.

Football Italia curated the ratings of some of them and reveals that La Gazzetta Dello Sport and Corriere Dello Sport gave him a 7/10.

Corriere della Sera and Tuttosport gave him a 6.5/10.

Juve FC Says

Allegri has proven before now that he knows how to beat any Italian club.

Although in his first stint as Juve’s manager, he started strongly, the situation is different now.

The previous managers, who played with a unique system, had signed most of the players he inherited at Juve.

He would need to drill his demands into these players, and that will naturally take time.

Hopefully, by the second half of this season, every player in his squad would have known exactly what we expect from them and perform better.