Italian media outlets hand their grades: Vlahovic the ultimate MOTM in Salerno

After collecting a single point from their last three rounds combined, Juventus were thankfully able to rebound with a convincing 3-0 win in Salerno.

The Bianconeri dominated the action at the Arechi Stadium, with Salernitana providing little resistance.

By the end of the first half, Max Allegri’s men were already leading by two goals thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s penalty kick and a clinical finish from Filip Kostic. The striker then completed his brace after the interval, cementing himself as the ultimate star of the show.

Hence, the former Fiorentina bomber was unanimously picked as the Man of the Match by all major outlets in Italian media. His grades were mostly around 8, which is a remarkably high note in Italian standards.

The rest of his teammates also received favorable ratings, with none of them landing below 6.

So let’s take a look at the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 6,5

Alex Sandro 6

De Sciglio 6 (Iling-Junior N/A)

Miretti 6,5 (43′ pt Fagioli 7)

Locatelli 6,5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 7 ( Cuadrado 6)

Di Maria 7 (Chiesa 6.5)

Vlahovic 8.5 (Kean 6.5)

Allegri 7

