Italian media outlets hand their ratings: Vlahovic receives low grades against Fiorentina

On Sunday, Juventus didn’t exactly entertain in their outing against Fiorentina. However, they did just enough to cross the finish line (quite literally).

Adrien Rabiot’s header proved to be the solitary goal from a scrappy affair between the two rivals, while each side saw had a goal disallowed by VAR due to a marginal offside call.

The major Italian outlets had different opinions when it came to crowning the man of the match. For some, Rabiot’s match-winner was enough to earn him the honor, while others opted for Angel Di Maria who provided the assist, or even Manuel Locatelli or Gleison Bremer.

But on most accounts, Dusan Vlahovic received low ratings (mostly 5.5), and one source even slapped a grade of 5 on his back. This is perhaps a harsh call, as the Serbian would have killed off the match with a second goal if it wasn’t for the semi-automated offside call.

So here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT

Szczesny 6.5

Danilo 7

Bremer 7

Alex Sandro 6

De Sciglio 7

Rabiot 7.5

Locatelli 6.5

Kostic 7

Di Maria 7

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 5

Fagioli 6

Paredes 5.5

Kean 5.5

Allegri 6.5

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 7

Alex Sandro 6

De Sciglio 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Locatelli 7

Kostic 6

Di Maria 6.5

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic

Fagioli N/A

Paredes N/A

Kean 5

Allegri 6

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 5

De Sciglio 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Locatelli 6.5

Kostic 5.5

Di Maria 7

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Fagioli

Paredes

Kean 5.5

Allegri 6

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6.5

Bremer 6

Alex Sandro 5.5

De ​​Sciglio 6.5

Rabiot 7

Locatelli 7

Kostic 6

Di Maria 7

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Fagioli N/A

Paredes 5

Kean 5.5

Allegri 6.5

ILBIANCONERO.COM

Szczesny 6

Danilo 6

Bremer 7

Alex Sandro 5.5

De ​​Sciglio 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Locatelli 6.5

Kostic 6.5

Di Maria 7

Chiesa 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Fagioli 6

Paredes 5.5

Kean 5

Allegri 6.5