Italian media outlets praise Allegri for beating Inter Milan

Italian media outlets have praised Max Allegri after he led Juventus to win their match against Inter Milan yesterday.

The Bianconeri have now defeated Inter twice this season and remains one of the most in-form clubs in 2023 as they look to end the season finely.

The game against the Nerazzurri was a must-win and the black and whites delivered, with credit to Allegri.

The Italian media outlets have praised him for masterminding another important win for his team.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that La Gazzetta dello Sport rated him 7/10 and wrote: “Without Di Maria and with other luxury absences he finds the formula to beat Inter again.”

Tuttosport added: “Race prepared by a great strategist.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri remains one of the best Italian coaches in the world and not winning a trophy last season made people underrate him.

Fortunately, he is now showing that he still has what it takes to lead a top club and if we finish this term inside the top four, his reputation will grow even further.

From next season, we can expect this team to challenge for the title and perhaps a European trophy as well, with no penalties involved.