Italian media outlets praise Gatti for his performance against England

Federico Gatti was in fine form as he earned his surprise Azzurri debut against England yesterday.

The defender joined Juventus from Frosinone in the January transfer window, but they allowed him to remain there for the rest of the season.

He has never played in Serie A, but he has done enough to earn a call-up by Roberto Mancini.

He repaid the show of trust with a solid performance and the Italian media outlets were full of praise for him.

Tuttomercatoweb curated some of the reactions. TMW wrote: “the shadow of Abraham” and “does not give him a breather.”

“If he always plays like that, Juve and Italy have found the after Chiellini. Other than deb emotion: Veretan personality, safety”. Corriere dello Sport added.

He is “serene, quick head and leg, concedes very little to Abraham and Kane,” writes the Corriere della Sera.

Juve FC Says

This praise is well earned if you watched Gatti’s performance and Juve will be proud to have added him to their squad.

We need to rebuild our defence after Giorgio Chiellini left the club and Leonardo Bonucci is not getting younger.

If Gatti keeps playing this well, he should be a regular in our team in the next campaign.