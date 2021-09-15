Italian media picks Morata and Sandro as best performers, but one player causes confusion

Following their miserable start to the season, Juventus needed to make a statement with a convincing victory in their Champions League opener. Luckily for Max Allegri, his players delivered the goods against Malmo away from home, and came back with three points and three goals.

Alex Sandro scored the first of the night, meeting Juan Cuadrado’s cross with a sliding header. Paulo Dybala added the second from the spot, and Alvaro Morata’s smart finish sealed the match just before the half time whistle.

For the first time this season, the majority of the Bianconeri stars earned relatively high grades in the player ratings set by the Italian media.

Sandro and Morata earned the highest grades – mostly between 7 and 7.5, while Cuadrado and Leonardo Bonucci weren’t too far behind.

However, the most curious case was Adrien Rabiot, whose ratings varied between 7 and 5, as the major media outlets couldn’t agree on whether his performance was solid or poor.

Here are the full grades as reported by ilBianconero:

La Gazzetta Dello Sport – Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6, Bonucci 6.5, De Ligt 6.5, Rugani n/a, Alex Sandro 7; Cuadrado 7, Kulusevski n/a, Bentancur 6.5, McKennie 6.5, Locatelli 6.5, Rabiot 7; Dybala 6.5, Ramsey n/a, Morata 6.5, Kean 6.5; Allegri 6.5

Corriere Dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 7, De Ligt 6, Rugani n/a, Alex Sandro 7; Cuadrado 6.5, Kulusevski n/a, Bentancur 6.5, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6; Dybala 6.5, Ramsey n/a, Morata 7, Kean 6; Allegri 7

Tuttosport – Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6, Bonucci 6.5, De Ligt 6.5, Rugani n/a., Alex Sandro 7.5; Cuadrado 7, Kulusevski n/a., Bentancur 6, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 5; Dybala 6.5, Ramsey n/a., Morata 7, Kean 6.5; Allegri 7

Calciomercato.com – Szczesny 6; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 7, De Ligt 6, Rugani n/a., Alex Sandro 7; Cuadrado 6.5, Kulusevski n/a., Bentancur 6.5, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6, Rabiot 6; Dybala 6.5, Ramsey n/a., Morata 7, Kean 6; Allegri 7

ILBianconero – Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6.5, Bonucci 7, De Ligt 6.5, Rugani n/a., Alex Sandro 7; Cuadrado 7, Kulusevski n/a., Bentancur 6, McKennie 6, Locatelli 6.5, Rabiot 6.5; Dybala 6.5, Ramsey n/a., Morata 8, Kean 6.5; Allegri 6.5