Following last night’s memorable encounter, the Italian media outlets handed their player ratings for Juventus who came from behind to salvage a draw against Bologna.

The Emilians were leading 3-0 at the start of the second and appeared to be in full command. However, a few howlers at the back allowed Paolo Montero to secure a morally valuable draw on his first-team debut.

Nevertheless, the defensive trio of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Danilo were chastised for their abysmal display at the back, earning below-bar grades.

Andrea Cambiaso, Fabio Miretti and Dusan Vlahovic didn’t fare much better.

For his part, Federico Chiesa divided the journalists as his display was listless for the bulk of the match, but eventually scored the goal that kickstarted the comeback.

The best grades were reserved for Arkadiusz Milik and Kenan Yildiz who came off the bench to put their names on the scoresheet.

The teenager won the freekick that was translated to goal by the Pole, before scoring Juve’s third goal with a solitary effort.

So here are the ratings as published by IlBianconero:

Tuttosport – Szczesny 5,5; Gatti 4,5; Bremer 4,5; Danilo 4,5; Cambiaso 4,5; Rabiot 4,5; Miretti 4,5; Locatelli 5,5; Iling Junior 5,5; Chiesa 5,5; Vlahovic 4; Milik 7; Fagioli 6,5; Yildiz 7; Weah 6; Alcaraz 6; Montero 6,5.

Gazzetta dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 5; Bremer 5,5; Danilo 4,5; Cambiaso 5,5; Rabiot 5,5; Miretti 5; Locatelli 5; Iling Junior 5,5; Chiesa 6,5; Vlahovic 5; Milik 6,5; Fagioli 6; Yildiz 7; Weah 5,5; Alcaraz 6; Montero 6,5.

Corriere dello Sport – Szczesny 6; Gatti 4,5; Bremer 5,5; Danilo 5,5; Cambiaso 5; Rabiot 5,5; Miretti 4,5; Locatelli 6; Iling Junior 5,5; Chiesa 7; Vlahovic 4,5; Milik 7; Fagioli 6; Yildiz 7; Weah 6; Alcaraz 6,5; Montero 7.

The Cult of Calcio – Szczesny 6,5; Gatti 5,5; Bremer 4,5; Danilo 4,5; Cambiaso 5,5; Rabiot 5; Miretti 4,5; Locatelli 5,5; Iling Junior 5,5; Chiesa 6,5; Vlahovic 5; Milik 6,5; Fagioli 6; Yildiz 7,5; Weah 5,5 Alcaraz 5,5