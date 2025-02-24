Dusan Vlahovic was granted the highest player ratings after marking his return to the starting lineup by leading Juventus to victory over Cagliari.

The 25-year-old became an almost forgotten figure in Turin after being cast aside since the arrival of Randal Kolo Muani last month. Therefore, all eyes were on the Serbian as fans and observers alike were curious to see how he was going to react in his first start in several weeks.

Although he was isolated for large spells of the game, Vlahovic was the main catalyst in the victory as he scored the goal that separated the two sides. The former Fiorentina man latched onto a mistake from his old rival Yerry Mina and then rounded up the goalkeeper to place the ball in the open net.

Therefore, the striker was unanimously handed a rating of 7/10 by the most renowned Italian sports newspapers.

Nevertheless, Federico Gatti was equally influential, so he also earned a similar grade on a couple of accounts. His teammate at the back Lloyd Kelly was not too far behind, and the same goes for Manuel Locatelli who did well to shield the backline and advance the play in the middle of the park.

On the other hand, Timothy Weah and Francisco Conceicao received the lowest marks, with some accounts handing them 5.5/10. Both men started on the right wing.

Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6

Weah 6

Gatti 7

Kelly 6

Cambiaso 6,5

Locatelli 6,5 (Thuram 6)

Koopmeiners 6 (Douglas Luiz 6)

McKennie 6

Conceicao 5 (Kolo Muani 6)

Yildiz 6

Vlahovic 7

Thiago Motta 6,5

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 6,5

Weah 6

Gatti 7

Kelly 6,5

Cambiaso 6 (Rouhi 6)

Locatelli 6,5 (Thuram 6)

Koopmeiners 5,5 (Douglas Luiz 6)

McKennie 6

Conceicao 5,5 (Kolo Muani 6)

Yildiz 6,5

Vlahovic 7

Thiago Motta 6,5

Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6

Weah 5,5

Gatti 6,5

Kelly 6,5

Cambiaso 6 (Rouhi 6)

Locatelli 6 (Thuram 6)

Koopmeiners 6 (Douglas Luiz 6)

McKennie 6

Conceicao 6 (Kolo Muani 6)

Yildiz 6

Vlahovic 7

Thiago Motta 6,5