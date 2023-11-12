Yesterday, Juventus overcame a tough challenge in the shape of Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari. The Bianconeri secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over the newly promoted Serie A club.

But while Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean led the charge up front, neither was able to find the back of the net.

Instead, it was Max Allegri’s defenders Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani who put their names on the scoresheet.

The Brazilian opened the scoring with a clinical header while the Italian needed two awkward touches to put the ball in the back of the net.

The two centre-backs produced a solid display at the back as well despite seeing the club’s six-match clean sheet streak come to an end when Alberto Dossena pulled one back for Cagliari.

Therefore, Bremer and Rugani earned the highest grades in the player ratings of the major Italian news outlets.

Filip Kostic received decent marks after providing the assist for the opener. On the other hand, Kean received the lowest notes (between 5.5 and 6/10) amongst Juventus players.

Here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 6

Nicolussi Caviglia N/A

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6

Miretti 6

Iling-Junior 6

Kostic 6.5

Chiesa 6

Milik N/A

Kean 6

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 6.5

Corriere dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 6

Nicolussi Caviglia N/A

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6.5

Miretti 6

Iling-Junior 6

Kostic 6.5

Chiesa 6.5

Milik N/A

Kean 6

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 7

Gazzetta dello Sport

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Rugani 6.5

Cambiaso 6

Nicolussi Caviglia N/A

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6.5

Miretti 5.5

Iling-Junior 6

Kostic 7

Chiesa 6.5

Milik N/A

Kean 5.5

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 6.5

Calciomercato.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 6

Nicolussi Caviglia N/A

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 6

Miretti 6.5

Iling-Junior 6

Kostic 6.5

Chiesa 6

Milik N/A

Kean 6

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 7

ilBiancoNero.com

Szczesny 6

Gatti 6

Bremer 7.5

Rugani 7

Cambiaso 6.5

McKennie 6.5

Locatelli 5.5

Miretti 5.5

Kostic 7

Chiesa 6

Kean 5.5

Iling-Junior 6

Vlahovic 6

Milik N/A

Nicolussi Caviglia N/A

Allegri 6.5