Italian media praises Bernardeschi’s performance against Lithuania

Federico Bernardeschi doesn’t always start matches. And even when he does start a match for a change, he rarely receives much praise. And yet, the winger was one of the best performers of the night in Italy’s World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Admittedly, the Azzurri’s East European foes are the weakest side in the group – and are yet to gain a single point during the current campaign – which explains why Roberto Mancini opted to rotate his squad almost entirely.

Nevertheless, the young Italian side wasn’t bothered by their several absentees, making history by scoring four goals in the first 30 minutes – a first for the Italian national team – before adding a fifth goal in the second half, ending the routing with a final score of 5-0.

According to ilBianconero, Bernardeschi received praise from all major news outlets in Italy, after aiding his team to victory with two assists, and a spectacular performance.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport gave him a rating of 7.5, and highlighted his energetic display, while noting that his performances for Italy are always better than the ones he produces at Juventus.

Il Corriere dello Sport handed him the same grade, saying that he received a standing ovation for the spectacular assist he produced on Moise Kean’s second goal.

Finally, Tuttosport gave the winger a rating of 7, also highlighting his marvelous assist for his side’s fourth goal.

Could this performance tempt Max Allegri to hand the former Fiorentina man the opportunity to start against Napoli on Saturday?