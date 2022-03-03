Italian media praises Juventus defenders, but the strikers earn low grades

Last night, Juventus displayed a prime example on how to earn a positive result while creating very little. Let’s just call it a “Max Allegri performance”.

The Bianconeri travelled to Tuscany with a depleted squad to take on Fiorentina in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi finals.

The Viola had the upper hand in the first half, but the Old Lady held firm at the back. Allegri’s men delivered an improved display in the second half, but scarcely created anything noteworthy.

However, it all changed at the 92nd minute when a cross from Juan Cuadrado caused a fumble inside the hosts’ box resulting in an own goal from Lorenzo Venuti.

Following the encounter, the Italian media outlets handed their player ratings. While the likes of Danilo and Matthijs de Ligt received decent grades for their performance at the back, the strikers did little to impress.

Moise Kean and Marley Aké in particular got low ratings, while Dusan Vlahovic’s performance received mixed reactions.

Here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

Tuttosport:

PERIN 6

DANILO 7.5

DE LIGT 7.5

DE SCIGLIO 6.5

AKE ‘5.5

LOCATELLI 6

ARTHUR 6.5

RABIOT 6.5

PELLEGRINI 5

VLAHOVIC 6

KEAN 5

from 45′ CUADRADO 6.5

from 59 ‘MORATA 6

ALLEGRI 6.5

Corriere dello Sport:

PERIN 6

DANILO 6

DE LIGT 7

DE SCIGLIO 5.5

AKE ‘5

LOCATELLI 5.5

ARTHUR 6

RABIOT 5

PELLEGRINI 5.5

VLAHOVIC 5

KEAN 5

from 45′ CUADRADO 6

from 59 ‘MORATA 6

ALLEGRI 6

Gazzetta dello Sport:

PERIN 6

DANILO 6.5

DE LIGT 7

DE SCIGLIO 5

AKE ‘5.5

LOCATELLI 6

ARTHUR 6.5

RABIOT 6

PELLEGRINI 6

VLAHOVIC 5

KEAN 5

from 45′ CUADRADO 6.5

from 59 ‘MORATA 5.5

ALLEGRI 6

Calciomercato.com:

PERIN 6

DANILO 6.5

DE LIGT 6.5

DE SCIGLIO 5

AKE ‘5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

ARTHUR 6.5

RABIOT 6

PELLEGRINI 5.5

VLAHOVIC 6

KEAN 5

from 45′ CUADRADO 6.5

from 59 ‘MORATA 5

ALLEGRI 6

IlBianconero.com:

PERIN 6.5

DANILO 6.5

DE LIGT 6.5

DE SCIGLIO 5

AKE ‘5.5

LOCATELLI 5.5

ARTHUR 6

RABIOT 5.5

PELLEGRINI 5.5

VLAHOVIC 6.5

KEAN 5

from 45′ CUADRADO 7

from 59 ‘MORATA 6

ALLEGRI 5.5