Italian media praises one Juve star and slams another for their Torino performances

The Italian media was full of praise for Manuel Locatelli after his match-winning performance as Juventus beat Torino at the weekend.

The midfielder scored the only goal of the game five minutes from time to ensure Juve maintained their winning run.

Football Italia says the Italian media had nothing but good things to say about the former Sassuolo man after the game.

According to the report, La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport rated him 7/10, while Tuttosport gave him a 7.5/10 rating.

They praised him for his mature performance in the match, and not just for the goal.

Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt also earned high ratings, but the media outlets made it clear that Locatelli was by far the best Juve player in the game.

Weston McKennie, on the other hand, continues to struggle and despite playing the complete match, they slated him for his sloppy display.

The report says the American was so poor that La Gazzetta dello Sport asked: ‘Where’s the midfielder that had impressed upon his arrival in Italy?’

The Italian media outlets rated him at 5/10, with Moise Kean also failing to impress before being hooked off at halftime.

The Azzurri striker also got a 5/10 rating from Gazzetta and Tuttosport.