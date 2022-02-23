Vlahovic
Italian media praises Vlahovic, but another Juventus player receives under-par grades

February 23, 2022 - 3:30 pm

Following an away draw, Juventus put themselves in a decent position to advance to the next stage of the Champions League at the expense of Villarreal.

While Dusan Vlahovic marked an impressive performance with a record-breaking goal on his debut, some of his teammates failed to deliver the goods.

The Serbian earned grades revolving around 7 in the player ratings of the major news outlets of Italian football.

Danilo is another player who received favorable marks. The Brazilian provided the assist for the opener with a sublime long ball.

However, the Italian media unanimously considered Adrien Rabiot to be the worst performer amongst Max Allegri’s men. The midfielder failed to track Dani Parejo’s run which led to the equalizer, and was lucky to avoid a red card following a high challenge.

As for Matthijs de Ligt, he started the match on the right foot, but some blamed him for allowing Parejo too much space inside the box.

Here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero:

La Gazzetta dello Sport:
Szczesny 6.5
Danilo 7
De Ligt 5.5
Alex Sandro 6.5 (Bonucci 6.5)
Cuadrado 6
Rabiot 4.5
McKennie 7 (Zakaria n/a)
Locatelli 6 (Arthur 6)
De Sciglio 5.5 (Pellegrini n/a)
Morata 6
Vlahovic 7.5
Allegri 6

Tuttosport:
Szczesny 6
Danilo 6.5
De ​​Ligt 6
Alex Sandro 6 (Bonucci 6)
Cuadrado 6
Rabiot 5
McKennie 5.5 (Zakaria n/a)
Locatelli 5.5 (Arthur 5.5)
De Sciglio 6 (Pellegrini n/a)
Morata 5.5
Vlahovic 7
Allegri 6

Il Corriere dello Sport:
Szczesny 6.5
Danilo 6
De Ligt 6
Alex Sandro 6.5 (Bonucci 6)
Cuadrado 5.5
Rabiot 5
McKennie 6.5 (Zakaria n/a)
Locatelli 6.5 (Arthur 6)
De Sciglio 5.5 (Pellegrini n/a)
Morata 6
Vlahovic 7

ilBianconero.com
Szczesny 6.5
Danilo 7
De Ligt 5.5
Alex Sandro 6 (Bonucci 6)
Cuadrado 6
Rabiot 5
McKennie 7 (Zakaria n/a)
Locatelli 6 (Arthur 6)
De Sciglio 5.5 (Pellegrini n/a)
Morata 5.5
Vlahovic 7
Allegri 6

