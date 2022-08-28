Club News

Italian media rates and slates Juventus players for their performance against Roma

August 28, 2022 - 7:30 pm

Most Italian media outlets gave Dusan Vlahovic a high mark for his performance against AS Roma yesterday.

The Serbian striker led the line well, and he scored Juve’s goal in a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

His goal came from a beautifully struck free kick and he looked threatening for much of the fixture.

Juve didn’t win after dropping their efforts in the second half and allowing Roma to equalise.

The Italian media has now rated some of them, as curated by Football Italia.

The report claims Dusan Vlahovic was arguably the best Juve player, while Filip Kostic was among their worst.

Gazzetta and Il Corriere dello Sport were especially full of praise for him.

However, Tuttosport rated Fabio Miretti and Manuel Locatelli slightly better than him, according to the report.

Juve FC Says

We should have won the match against Roma, but a lack of effort from some of our players cost us the points.

Vlahovic and Locatelli did well, and this team is lacking the contributions of its injured players.

The likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria will make us better when they return to full fitness.

However, it doesn’t make sense that we are waiting for them before our performance improves.

