Italian media rates the World Cup campaigns of Juve’s eleven stars

Last month, eleven Juventus players took the flight to Doha. While nine returned almost empty-handed, the other two have been crowned world champions.

IlBianconero handed their ratings for every Juventus ambassador in Doha based on his performances throughout the tournament.

We begin with Wojciech Szczesny who received a grade of 8/10 after dragging Poland towards the Round of 16 with two marvelous penalty saves, including one against Lionel Messi. However, his national teammate Arek Milik couldn’t find the back of the net during his outings, so he gets a low grade (5).

For his part, Weston McKennie had a slow start but picked up the tempo afterwards, so he gets a decent rating of 6.

As for the Brazilian trio, Danilo got the best grade (7) for his solid performances, while Alex Sandro’s costly mistake in the quarter-finals ruined what was an impressive tournament for him and subsequently drops his rating to 6.5. Gleison Bremer saw little of the field but was decent overall (6).

Filip Kostic did enough to earn a rating of 6.5, while Dusan Vlahovic endured a forgettable campaign. But he did score a goal against Switzerland which elevated his grade to 5.5.

As for the finalists, Adrien Rabiot enjoyed a stellar campaign, cementing himself as a key player for France. His final mark is 7.5.

Finally, Leandro Paredes’ displays in the semi-final and the grand finale salvaged what began as a poor experience. The new world champion received the grade of 7, but it was his Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria who gets the highest rating of all (8.5) thanks to his heroics in the final.