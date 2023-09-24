In what was a bizarre performance marked by a host of blunders, Juventus conceded their first defeat of the season at the hands of Sassuolo.

The Emilians emerged victorious 4-2 over Max Allegri’s perplexed side, with Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Gatti in particular, putting on shambolic displays at the back.

Therefore, the Polish goalkeeper and Italian defender received the lowest grades in the player ratings of the mainstream Italian media outlets.

Nevertheless, the rest of their teammates didn’t fare much better. The likes of Fabio Miretti and Filip Kostic also earned under-par grades, as well as club captain Danilo and star striker Dusan Vlahovic

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa proved to be the sole shimmering light on an otherwise bleak night at the Mapei Stadium.

The Euro 2020 winner delivered the cross that sparked the own goal, while his ferocious shot proved to be the second equalizer of the match.

Here are all the player ratings from Italian newspapers as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 4

Gatti 4

Bremer 5

Danilo 5

McKennie 6

Miretti 4.5

Locatelli 5.5

Rabiot 5

Kostic 4.5

Vlahovic 4.5

Chiesa 7

Allegri 4.5

Fagioli 6

Iling-Junior 6

Weah 5

Kean N/A

Milik N/A

