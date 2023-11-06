Yesterday, Juventus extended their winning streak to four at the expense of their hosts Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri took an early lead courtesy of Fabio Miretti who poached his first goal for the senior team.

Max Allegri then instructed his men to drop back and valiantly defend their slim lead until the final whistle.

This ploy worked, as the hosts were only able to create a few dangerous chances despite dominating possession.

The likes of Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani were superb at the back, while Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot did well to shield the backline.

Moreover, Wojciech Szczesny was unyielding whenever his services were called upon. The Pole pulled off two fantastic saves against Nico Gonzalez and Cristiano Biraghi.

Therefore, several Juventus players earned relatively high ratings for their displays, with Miretti, Bremer and Szczesny scoring the best grades overall.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic couldn’t impress on their return to the Artemio Franchi.

Here are all the ratings as published by ilBianconero:

LA GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 7

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 7

Rugani 6.5

McKennie 6.5

Miretti 7

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6

Kean 6

Chiesa 5.5

Cambiaso 6.5

Milik 6

Vlahovic 6

Allegri 6.5

TUTTOSPORT

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 6

Bremer 7.5

Rugani 7.5

McKennie 7

Miretti 7.5

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6.5

Kostic 6

Kean 6

Chiesa 6

Cambiaso 6.5

Milik 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6.5

IL CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Szczesny 6.5

Gatti 7

Bremer 7

Rugani 7

McKennie 6

Miretti 7

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 7

Kostic 6.5

Kean 6

Chiesa 5

Cambiaso 6

Milik 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6.5

CALCIOMERCATO.COM

Szczesny 7.5

Gatti 6.5

Bremer 6.5

Rugani 6.5

McKennie 6

Miretti 7

Locatelli 6.5

Rabiot 6

Kostic 6.5

Kean 6

Chiesa 6

Cambiaso 6

Milik 6

Vlahovic 5.5

Allegri 6.5