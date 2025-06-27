Pierre Kalulu has been one of the most reliable performers for Juventus since making his move permanent last summer. The French defender has quickly established himself as a fan favourite, putting in strong performances week after week in the Bianconeri backline.

However, in the Club World Cup group stage clash against Manchester City, Kalulu endured one of his poorest outings in black and white. Juventus were comprehensively beaten 5-2 by the English champions, and Kalulu had a night to forget in a match where very little went right for his side.

Kalulu Struggles Against Doku’s Pace

The Frenchman has been praised for his composure and positional awareness throughout the season, but he was unrecognisable against a relentless Manchester City side. Jeremy Doku gave him a torrid time down the flank, constantly exploiting space and drawing the defender out of position. Kalulu’s night worsened when he inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, compounding a disappointing display.

Juventus manager Igor Tudor rotated his squad for this fixture, opting to rest some key players who had featured in the club’s previous two victories. Unfortunately, the replacements, including Kalulu, were unable to cope with the intensity and cohesion of City’s first-choice side.

Tuttomercatoweb did not hold back in their post-match assessment, writing: “Doku gives him a headache to the point that he imagines it even where it isn’t and throws it into the wrong goal. It’s the tip of the iceberg that sinks the black and white Titanic.”

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

A Rare Blip for a Consistent Performer

This match is unlikely to alter the long-term perception of Kalulu, who has been one of Juventus’ most consistent players since arriving. Every defender is entitled to an occasional off day, particularly against opponents as dangerous as City.

What matters now is how he responds. With more fixtures on the horizon, Kalulu will be eager to put this performance behind him and return to his usual high standards. Juventus fans and coaching staff alike will be looking for a strong reaction in the next outing, trusting that this was merely an isolated blip.