Italian media reiterates midfielder wants a free transfer back to Juventus

Paul Pogba has been on the radar of Juventus for a long time now as the Bianconeri attempt to bring back one of their finest former players.

The Frenchman ends his contract at Manchester United when this season finishes and he has been linked with a move to several clubs around Europe.

Juve knows the competition for the signature of the Frenchman is fierce and they will need some help from him in succeeding.

In a boost to their chances of signing him, a new report insists that Pogba wants a return to Turin.

Gazzetta dello Sport as reported by Calciomercato says the midfielder has placed the Bianconeri at the top of his list of next destinations.

The report says he wants a return to Turin as his first choice and he has already told his agent, Mino Raiola, to make it happen.

Pogba remains one of the finest players in Europe and Juve knows money would play an important role in where he plays next season.

Although he has given the green light for them to sign him, the Bianconeri would still have to put together a good financial package to lure him to Turin.

It would be interesting to see if they would offer him the best financial package among his suitors.