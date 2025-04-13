A new probe into the Italian football betting scandal has brought this infamous saga back to the headlines.

This scandal rocked Italian football in the autumn of 2023, as Nicolo Fagioli and Sandro Tonali emerged as the poster boys of this unsavoury story. Both midfielders were slapped with lengthy bans that saw them miss the bulk of the 2023/24 season.

In recent days, the Italian authorities reopened the investigation, arresting several crooked bookmakers who have been running these illegal betting platforms.

As a result, a host of transcripts have emerged to the scene, including one that captured a message that Fagioli sent to one of his agents at CAA Stellar, amitting he could no longer bear the situation, as he’s been receiving threats from bookmakers for his betting debts, and he’s no longer capable of maintaining his composure on the pitch, something that Juventus have noticed.

“Ciao Marco. Regarding that situation, unfortunately, I have to tell you that I really can’t stand it anymore,” admitted the current Fiorentina star as revealed by La Repubblica (via IlBianconero).

“I’ve done damage but I don’t know how to handle it anymore. Today they spoke to me at Juve asking me if I had a problem because they believe that I have an issue because they think my head is off the match.”

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fagioli explained how this situation affected his displays towards the second half of the 2022/23 campaign (which was his breakout season at the club).

“Tomorrow, I won’t play, and if the situation doesn’t improve, I will always be on the bench. They’re right, I can’t enter he match with a clear head. Because the reality is that I have threats and everything, and I no longer have time or excuses or anything.

“And if the bomb explodes, I’m ruined for life. Even Juve told me the same today. At night, I feel sad and I don’t like going to training anymore.

“Can you talk to the leaders to understand if they can help me or not? Because this problem is bigger than me.”

Fagioli signed a contract extension with Juventus despite his ban, but ended up leaving the club in January due to his lack of playing time under Thiago Motta.