Italian media slates Szczesny and tells Mattia Perin to be ready to become number one

Wojciech Szczesny has been heavily criticised by the Italian media after his poor performance in Juventus’ 2-2 draw against Udinese yesterday.

The Pole was at fault for both goals as the Bianconeri failed to beat their less-fancied hosts.

They had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado.

However, Udinese came out for the second half more motivated and caused Juve problems with their high-pressing.

They eventually scored twice before the 90th minute to share the spoils with the Bianconeri.

It was a horrific way to start the campaign for Szczesny and the Italian media went after him in their reporting of the match.

Massimiliano Allegri refused to blame him in his post-match interview, but Football Italia says most Italian media outlets rated him the worst player in the match.

La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport rated him 4/10 and blamed him for Juve’s failure to win the match.

La Gazzetta dello Sport was so displeased by his performance that they urged Mattia Perin to be ready to displace him as their number one.

The former Arsenal goalkeeper will hope to cut out the mistakes in his game before their next match.