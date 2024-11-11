A report in the Italian press claims Lille striker Jonathan David could be sending positive signals to Juventus regarding a potential transfer.

The Canadian has been one of the most prolific strikers in Ligue 1 over the past few years. And with his contract expiring at the end of the season, he has emerged as one of the most wanted players on the market. Juventus, Inter and a host of Premier League clubs have all been linked with the 24-year-old in recent months.

Last week, the Bianconeri got a real taste of the attacker’s capabilities when they clashed heads with Lille on the fourth matchday of the Champions League group stage. David cleverly escaped the Juventus defenders when receiving a sublime assist from Edon Zhegrova, before placing a clinical shot past Michele Di Gregorio. The Old Lady was only able to avoid a defeat thanks to Dusan Vlahovic’s spot-kick.

Therefore, Juventus are now more determined than ever before, pinpointing the Canada international as the ideal profile to enhance their meager attacking department.

And according to Tuttosport, David is already flirting with the Serie A giants on social media. The striker “liked” a photo posted by his good friend Timothy Weah with the latter celebrating the Derby della Mole triumph with his Juventus teammate Kenan Yildiz.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, David happens to be one of Weah’s closest friends in football. The duo played together at Lille for several years, and also have other aspects in common. For instance, they are both New York natives. They were also spotted chatting after last week’s Champions League contest.

So while some might view this “like” as an innocent gesture towards a friend, the source feels that David’s bond with Weah could play in Juve’s favor. This could be an important card for the Old Lady in the attempts to lure the Canadian to Turin next summer.