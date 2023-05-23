Italian media thrash Juventus in player ratings: Only Chies and Szczesny spared

If the 10-point deduction wasn’t enough to wreck our evening, Juventus suffered a terrible 1-4 defeat against Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

The Bianconeri showed positive signs in the first minutes, coming close to scoring, but the mood dramatically changed when Arkadiusz Milik gave away a spot kick.

Ciccio Caputo broke the deadlock and Sebastiano Luperto doubled Empoli’s lead three minutes later

A terrible blunder from Alex Sandro gifted the hosts a third goal, while Federico Chiesa’s late strike was hardly a consolation. To make matters even worse, Roberto Piccoli added his name to the scoresheet in injury time.

As you would expect, the major Italian newspapers had a field day with Juventus players. With the exception of Chiesa and Wojciech Szczesny who received decent grades, the rest were chastised for their displays, especially Dusan Vlahovic, Arkadiusz Milik and Sandro.

Here are the full player ratings as published by ilBianconero.

TUTTOSPORT – Szczesny (6), Gatti (5), Bremer (5), Alex Sandro (4), Barbieri (5), Rabiot (5), Locatelli (5,5), Kostic (5), Miretti (5,5), Milik (4), Vlahovic (4), Di maria (4,5), Paredes (5), Chiesa (6), Rugani (6), Allegri (5)

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT – Szczesny (6), Gatti (5), Bremer (5), Alex Sandro (4), Barbieri (5), Rabiot (5,5), Locatelli (5), Kostic (5), Miretti (5), Milik (5), Vlahovic (4,5), Di maria (5), Paredes (5), Chiesa (6), Rugani (5,5), Kean (5), Allegri (4)

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT – Szczesny (6,5), Gatti (4,5), Bremer (4,5), Alex Sandro (4), Barbieri (5), Rabiot (5), Locatelli (5), Kostic (4,5), Miretti (4,5), Milik (4), Vlahovic (4), Di Maria (4,5), Paredes (4,5), Chiesa (6,5), Rugani (5), Kean (4,5), Allegri (4)