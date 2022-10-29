Juventus has been keen to add Jorginho to their squad for some seasons now and as he approaches the end of his Chelsea contract, it seemed likely he would make the move to Turin.

The Brazilian-Italian wants to stay in London, but talks over a new deal have not been concluded, so he might leave.

Cash-strapped Juventus will be on the lookout for bargain buys on the transfer market and he is one of the best they can find.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals they are not the club he wants to join if he has the chance to choose.

The report reveals the midfielder is in love with Barcelona and wants to wear the Catalans’ shirt.

Instead of giving an audience to Juventus, the report claims he will wait for Barca to make him an offer and move to the Nou Camp.

Juve FC Says

We are the biggest club in Italy and many Azzurri stars want to play for us before they retire.

Jorginho must have this same desire before we add him to our squad because we are too big to push anyone to join us.

If Barca has no interest in him, he could change his mind and choose us, but we do not have to beg him to choose Turin.