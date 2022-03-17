Italian national team concerned with the condition of Juventus defender

As it has always been the case, the Italian national team often relies on a Juventus block that boosts the Azzurri’s chances.

Despite winning the Euro 2020 last summer, Roberto Mancini’s men found themselves in an unpleasant situation after finishing second behind Switzerland in their World Cup qualifying group.

Therefore, Italy must book its place in Qatar 2022 through a tough playoff. The Azzurri host North Macedonia on March 24. If they win, they’ll play either Turkey or Portugal in the final on March 28.

But according to ilBianconero, Mancini is anxious to learn whether Leonardo Bonucci will be able to make it or not.

The Juventus defender has been dealing with recurring injury problems in the last few months that has kept out of the squad.

The center back made his return to the pitch on a couple of occasions, only to suffer new setbacks almost straight away. On Tuesday, Max Allegri confirmed the veteran’s absence for the major clash against Villarreal due to a calf injury.

So with only one week separating us from Italy’s playoff fixture, the national team are concerned with the player’s physical state. After all, Bonucci had been one of the key men in the side for the past decade or so.

If Bonucci doesn’t make it in time for the playoffs, then perhaps Mancini should consider calling up another Juventus defender in his stead, Daniele Rugani.

The former Empoli man has proven to be a reliable backup in the absence of Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.