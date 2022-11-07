Italian news outlets crown Kostic as man of the match in Derby d’Italia

With Angel Di Maria and Federico Chiesa nearing full fitness, some expect Filip Kostic to have a diminished role following the break.

However, the Serbian has been recently displaying his best football since joining the club. He produced his finest performance yet in the Derby d’Italia, providing two assists for his teammates from swift counter attacks.

The 30-year-old was also behind Danilo’s disallowed goal, and almost scored one himself if it wasn’t for a combined effort from Andre Onana and the post.

Therefore, all major Italian news outlets crowned Kostic as the man of the match for his brilliant display against Inter.

Max Allegri’s defensive duo Danilo and Gleison Bremer also received high marks for their heroics at the back, and the same goes for goal-scorers Adrien Rabiot and Nicolò Fagioli.

On the other hand, Fabio Miretti and Arkadiusz Milik received received the lowest grades amongst Juventus players.

Here are the full grades as published by ilBianconero.

Tuttosport

SZCZESNY 7

DANILO 7

BREMER 7

ALEX SANDRO 6.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 7.5

LOCATELLI 7

RABIOT 7.5

KOSTIC 8.5

MIRETTI 6

MILIK 6

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6

DI MARIA N/A

La Gazzetta dello Sport

SZCZESNY 7

DANILO 7

BREMER 7.5

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 7

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 8.5

MIRETTI 5.5

MILIK 5.5

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6

DI MARIA 6.5 Corriere dello Sport

SZCZESNY 7

DANILO 7

BREMER 7

ALEX SANDRO 5.5

CUADRADO 5.5

FAGIOLI 7

LOCATELLI 6

RABIOT 7

KOSTIC 7.5

MIRETTI 5.5

MILIK 5.5

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6

DI MARIA 6

Calciomercato.com

SZCZESNY 7

DANILO 7

BREMER 7

ALEX SANDRO 6

CUADRADO 6

FAGIOLI 7.5

LOCATELLI 6.5

RABIOT 7.5

KOSTIC 7.5

MIRETTI 6

MILIK 5.5

ALLEGRI 7

CHIESA 6 DI MARIA N/A