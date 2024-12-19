Following yesterday’s report, Il Corriere dello Sport reiterates that Juventus could be willing to sell Kenan Yildiz and Nicolo Fagioli to raise funds for Sandro Tonali and a new defender.

On Wednesday, it was the newspaper’s editor-in-chief Ivan Zazzaroni who first broke the story. Today, his colleague Giorgio Marota elaborated on it, explaining how this operation could help Thiago Motta forge a starting lineup that is suitable to his own football philosophy.

For the Bianconeri faithful, it remains difficult to understand why the club would sacrifice Yildiz after pinpointing him as the ultimate star for the future by handing him the iconic Number 10 last summer. Moreover, the player’s immense potential leaves room for great regret in the future.

But as the report explains, Motta has requested a more dynamic midfielder who would help the transition to a three-man midfield, and Tonali is seemingly the perfect foil to bring the best out of Teun Koopmeiners and Manuel Locatelli.

However, Newcastle are asking for 55 million euros to part ways with the former Milan. At this stage, Juventus would be happy to offload Fagioli to make room for his compatriot, but his sale would only yield around 25 million euros, which remains insufficient to strike an agreement with the Toons.

Hence, in addition to selling Fagioli, the Serie A giants might have to cash in on Yildiz which would generate massive capital gains and allow the club to pursue the quality defender that Motta is seeking, like Antonio Silva or David Hancko (or perpahs both).

Moreover, the Roman newspaper explains that Juventus would be able to cope without the Turkish teenager, as they already have four options on the wings in Timothy Weah, Nico Gonzalez, Francisco Conceicao and Samuel Mbangula, in addition to the versatile Vasilije Adzic.