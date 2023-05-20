Italian newspaper names Tudor as possible Allegri replacement at Juventus

Following a second trophyless campaign in a row, the pressure is mounting on the Juventus management to make a strong statement.

While the club’s directors insist that Max Allegri will remain at the helm for another campaign, some emerging reports suggest that the manager’s position has become less certain, especially following the Europa League elimination at the hands of Sevilla.

According to Tuttosport via Calciomercato, Juventus are considering Igor Tudor as a possible replacement for Allegri.

The Croatian is a former Bianconeri defender who was a stalwart at the club between the late 90s and early noughties. He also served as Andrea Pirlo’s assistant during the 2020/21 campaign.

Since then, the 45-year-old found remarkable success at Hellas Verona last season and is currently enjoying a solid campaign at Olympique Marseille who currently sit third in the Ligue 1 table.

Juve FC say

This isn’t the first time a news report mentions Tudor as a candidate for the Juventus dugout, but before discussing the club’s options, the hierarchy must first define the future of the current coach.

Allegri is yet to lift a trophy in his second term in Turin, while his rigid style of play has hardly impressed. Nonetheless, some credit him for avoiding a total collapse amidst a stormy campaign marred by legal woes.

But if the management opts for a change, then Tudur should rightfully be one of the leading candidates for the role.