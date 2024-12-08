The Italian press handed their player ratings for Juventus who settled for a 2-2 draw against Bologna at home.

The visitors stunned the Allianz Stadium crowds by scoring twice through Dan Ndoye and Tommaso Pobega. However, Thiago Motta’s men were able to salvage a point thanks to Teun Koopmeiners’ first-ever goal for the club and a brilliant screamer from Samuel Mbangula who came off the bench.

Therefore, the two goal-scorers received the highest notes on the player ratings of the most prominent Italian newspapers. The Belgian youngster, in particular, was picked as the Man of the Match for the Bianconeri on most accounts, earning marks between 7 and 7.5/10.

Kenan Yildiz also received decent notes for his cameo off the bench, getting grades between 6 and 6.5/10.

On the other hand, Nicolo Fagioli received the worst ratings, varying between 4.5 and 5/10. The midfielder earned his first start in weeks, replacing Khephren Thuram in the middle of the park, but failed to make the most out of it. The Italian was wasteful in front of goal, and didn’t provide the required solidarity to protect the backline.

Thiago Motta was also on the receiving end of some below-par grades, especially after getting dismissed by the referee following an outburst. The manager took full responsibility for the result after the match

So here are all the player ratings as handed by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Tuttosport and Il Corriere dello Sport (via IlBianconero).

Perin: Gazzetta 6, TS 6, Corsport 6

Danilo: Gazzetta 6.5, TS 6, Corsport 6.5

Gatti: Gazzetta 5.5, TS 5.5, Corsport 5

Kalulu: Gazzetta 6, TS 6, Corsport 5.5

Cambiaso: Gazzetta N/A., TS N/A, Corsport N/A

Fagioli: Gazzetta 5, TS 4.5, Corsport 5

Locatelli: Gazzetta 5, TS 5, Corsport 6

Conceicao: Gazzetta 6.5, TS 7, Corsport 6.5

Koopmeiners: Gazzetta 6.5, TS 7, Corsport 6

Weah: Gazzetta 6, TS 5.5, Corsport 6

Vlahovic: Gazzetta 5.5, TS 5.5, Corsport 6

Mbangula: Gazzetta 7.5, TS 7, Corsport 7

Rouhi: Gazzetta 5.5, TS 5, Corsport 6

Yildiz: Gazzetta 6, TS 6.5, Corsport 6.5

Savona: Gazzetta 6.5, TS 6.5, Corsport 6

Motta: Gazzetta 5, TS 5, Corsport 4.5