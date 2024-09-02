After winning their first two Serie A fixtures with ease, Juventus had to settle for a goalless draw against Roma on Sunday night.

The Bianconeri faithful were hoping to celebrate a victory at the Allianz Stadium against a wounded opponent, but the Giallorossi proved well-prepared, especially on the defensive phase.

Therefore, Thiago Motta’s attackers failed to produce the goods upfront, especially Dusan Vlahovic who was hasty and wasteful with the ball.

The Serbian thus received some of the lowest grades on the player ratings of the most prominent Italian newspapers, varying between 5/10 and 5.5/10.

Samuel Mbangula and Kenan Yildiz didn’t fare much better, and received similar notes.

On the other hand, the newspapers agreed that Federico Gatti was the best performer for Juventus, earning 7/10 on all accounts. The stand-in captain looked solid at the back and even tried to bring the ball forward with his darting runs.

His defensive partners Gleison Bremer and Nicolo Savona also earned favorable grades

So here are all the player ratings from the Italian mainstream newspaper as published by IlBianconero.

Corriere dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6

Savona 6,5

Gatti 7

Bremer 6,5

Cabal 5,5 (46′ Koopmeiners 5,5)

Fagioli 6 (67′ Douglas Luiz 6)

Locatelli 6 (67′ McKennie 6)

Cambiaso 6

Yildiz 5,5

Mbangula 5 (46′ Conceicao 5,5)

Vlahovic 5,5

Motta 6

Gazzetta dello Sport

Di Gregorio 6

Savona 6

Gatti 7

Bremer 6,5

Cabal 6 (46′ Koopmeiners 6)

Fagioli 5,5 (67′ Douglas Luiz 6)

Locatelli 6 (67′ McKennie 6)

Cambiaso 6

Yildiz 5,5

Mbangula 5,5 (46′ Conceicao 6,5)

|Vlahovic 5,5

Motta 6

Tuttosport

Di Gregorio 6

Savona 5,5

Gatti 7

Bremer 7

Cabal 5,5 (46′ Koopmeiners 6)

Fagioli 5 (67′ Douglas Luiz 6)

Locatelli 6 (67′ McKennie 5)

Cambiaso 5,5

Yildiz 5,5

Mbangula 5,5 (46′ Conceicao 6,5)

Vlahovic 5

Motta 6